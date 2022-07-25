RHOC's Dr. Jen Armstrong Gets Real About Her Messy Split With Husband Ryne Holliday

Another season, another "Housewives" cast turnover. After joining the cast of "Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2021, Dr. Jen Armstrong was let go after just one season. "I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television," she wrote in a July 2022 Instagram post. "My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them."

It turns out that Armstrong wasn't "stepping away" of her own accord. Rather, she was pushed out by producers. "Relief was my first feeling. And then of course, you're sad, right?" she said on a July episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope." "Because it's exciting, you do new things and you're like nobody wants to be dumped, right. You want to do the dumping," she added.

Stomaching a job loss hasn't been easy, but it's definitely not the first thing on Armstrong's mind these days. The plastic surgeon and former reality star has been focused on her messy marriage and potential separation from her partner of 12 years.