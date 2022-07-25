Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Is Facing Disturbing Legal Charges

Shanna Moakler, former Miss USA and Travis Barker's ex-wife, has been dating actor and poker player Matthew Rondeau since 2020, as per the Daily Mail. The couple's relationship has been tumultuous for the past two years. Last summer, the duo deleted photos of each other on social media. Rondeau confirmed that he called things off with the former "Big Brother" star in a July 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I broke up with Shanna months ago," he said. "It is disappointing things couldn't work out between us two, but sometimes love isn't enough ... making that decision to have us move on and go our separate ways was not easy, but I know it was the right decision. And overall, beneficial for the both of us."

Despite the drama, the couple reconciled and got back together in October 2021. Rondeau told Page Six that at the time of their split, they were both dealing with individual personal issues that made it challenging to focus on their romance. It appeared that their relationship was heading in the right direction, but things took a turn for the worst in February.