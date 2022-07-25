How Much Do The Contestants On RuPaul's Drag Race Make Per Episode?

RuPaul's "Drag Race" is a classic reality competition show, allowing queens to compete in a variety of challenges and hopefully win the grand prize. According to Vulture, the winner's grand prize was upped to $150,000 in the latest, Season 14 of the show — the first prize increase since 2011.

The glamour of the contestants' outfits and make-up suggests opulence and wealth, so it's easy to assume that those competing are among the rich and powerful. Of course, it's true appearing on the show can boost celebrity and launch careers. Trixie Mattel, the 6th place finisher on during Season 7, currently sits pretty with 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

While the show can give participants a popularity boost, some wonder if it's enough to fully fund a rise to stardom. RuPaul herself was reported to make $50,000 per episode all the way back in 2013. What can queens expect to receive for their time on the show?