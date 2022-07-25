The Truth About Paul Sorvino's Wife

Like so many others, we were heartbroken to learn about the death of iconic "Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino. Whenever a beloved celebrity dies, they are mourned by millions of fans and strangers across the globe. But the sadness of fans is nothing compared to how much Sorvino will be missed by his family and friends, including his daughter Mira Sorvino and wife, Dee Dee Sorvino (née Benkie).

On Twitter on July 25, Dee Dee wrote, "I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," with three heart emojis and photos of the two of them together.

Sorvino's wife may not be quite as famous as her late husband was, but she does have an impressive and thriving career of her own. Dee Dee has worked as an actor, TV and radio personality, and even as a political strategist and aide. Here's what we know about her.