The Truth About Paul Sorvino's Wife
Like so many others, we were heartbroken to learn about the death of iconic "Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino. Whenever a beloved celebrity dies, they are mourned by millions of fans and strangers across the globe. But the sadness of fans is nothing compared to how much Sorvino will be missed by his family and friends, including his daughter Mira Sorvino and wife, Dee Dee Sorvino (née Benkie).
On Twitter on July 25, Dee Dee wrote, "I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," with three heart emojis and photos of the two of them together.
Sorvino's wife may not be quite as famous as her late husband was, but she does have an impressive and thriving career of her own. Dee Dee has worked as an actor, TV and radio personality, and even as a political strategist and aide. Here's what we know about her.
Dee Dee Benkie is a former political strategist and podcast host
Paul Sorvino and Dee Dee Benkie first met in 2013 on the set of "Your World With Neil Cavuto" on Fox News, according to the Los Angeles Times. "She took the chair after me ... I went nuts as soon as I saw her," the actor told the outlet. "She's wearing this beautiful blue dress and she had an aura around her ... I said, 'Oh my God, that — this is gonna be for me.'"
The couple started dating and a year later, in 2014, they eloped. Dee Dee was a former aide to President George W. Bush, and she and Paul were both supporters of Donald Trump. In a Fox News interview in 2017, Dee Dee said Hollywood folks tended to ostracize them for their support of the former president. "Unless you say you hate Trump, you are not part of their club," she said.
Recently, Dee Dee, who was Sorvino's third wife, has tweeted about her love of bourbon, guns, and hats, as well as criticisms of the January 6 commission. If you're interested, Dee Dee also hosts a podcast, "Drinks With Dee Dee." But if there's one thing it's clear that Dee Dee loved more than anything, it's her late husband Paul.