Lil Wayne Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Lil' Wayne's relationship with a police officer may surprise some. But after a shocking incident as a very young boy, Wayne developed a lifelong bond with the police officer who saved his life.

Per All Music, Lil' Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., started rapping at 8 years old and by 11 he was writing his own lyrics. By 1995, when he was 12 years old, Wayne was under the tutelage of famous hip-hop producer Birdman and signed to Cash Money Records (via Complex). Despite his extraordinary success, Wayne's mental health began to suffer.

"You can't bring it to your friends at school — you're still trying to be cool to them. You're not trying to let them know you've got something going on at home," Weezy explained in an interview on "Uncomfortable Conversations" with Emanuel Acho. Wayne credited a New Orleans police officer, whom he called Uncle Bob, for saving him after an attempt to end his life the same year he signed to Cash Money. Wayne and the officer, Robert Hoobler, became close and Weezy promised to be there if ever needed. Wayne also mentioned Hoobler's heroism in his song, "London Roads," in 2015. Now Wayne is mourning a tragic loss.

