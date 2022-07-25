How Much Was Paul Sorvino Worth When He Died?

Paul Sorvino, known for his role in the film "Goodfellas," has died at age 83, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He reportedly died of natural causes after suffering from health problems. Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee, said in a statement (via TMZ), "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." She also shared her devastation on social media, where she's received a ton of support from loved ones and fans.

Sorvino had three children: Mira, Michael, and Amanda, and five grandchildren. His daughter Mira tweeted, "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much." Sorvino recently celebrated his birthday in April and was still acting. Last year, he completed filming Season 2 of the TV series, "Godfather of Harlem" and was working on a few other upcoming projects, according to IMDb. Sorvino is also known for starring in over 30 episodes of "Law & Order" and has both directing and producing credits in film and television.

The late actor worked alongside Hollywood's biggest names such as Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, and despite his passion for entertainment, Sorvino also had other talents that he shared with the world. He loved to cook and even released a cookbook with his wife called "Pinot, Pasta, and Parties" in 2017.