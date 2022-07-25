How Much Was Paul Sorvino Worth When He Died?
Paul Sorvino, known for his role in the film "Goodfellas," has died at age 83, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He reportedly died of natural causes after suffering from health problems. Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee, said in a statement (via TMZ), "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." She also shared her devastation on social media, where she's received a ton of support from loved ones and fans.
Sorvino had three children: Mira, Michael, and Amanda, and five grandchildren. His daughter Mira tweeted, "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much." Sorvino recently celebrated his birthday in April and was still acting. Last year, he completed filming Season 2 of the TV series, "Godfather of Harlem" and was working on a few other upcoming projects, according to IMDb. Sorvino is also known for starring in over 30 episodes of "Law & Order" and has both directing and producing credits in film and television.
The late actor worked alongside Hollywood's biggest names such as Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, and despite his passion for entertainment, Sorvino also had other talents that he shared with the world. He loved to cook and even released a cookbook with his wife called "Pinot, Pasta, and Parties" in 2017.
Paul Sorvino's income came from more than just his on-screen work
Paul Sorvino began his acting career in his early 30s when he starred in a film called "Where's Poppa?" in 1970, per IMDb. His career really picked up after he was cast as Paul Cicero in "Goodfellas." Up until his passing, Sorvino sustained an intense work ethic. He was set to play one of the lead roles in a recently announced movie titled "The Chameleon" that had yet to begin production.
After all of his dedication to his craft, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Sorvino had a net worth of $10 million. In addition to earnings from film and television, he also started his own food company, the Paul Sorvino Food Line, in 2007. He sold his own pasta sauce in grocery stores throughout the late 2000s, which received impressive reviews. In a 2010 interview with Daily News, Sorvino revealed he first started cooking when he was 12. As for why he created his own pasta sauce, he shared, "I'm doing it because I like to cook and if you use these sauces, it'll be like eating in my home."
His history of hard work goes back to his youth as well. He told the Daily News, "I was doing odd jobs from the age of 12, I painted signs for local stores, I picked up dry cleaning for people on my bike. So I understand business." Sorvino was also an opera singer and is featured on several soundtracks. He will be remembered for all of his talents.