Paul Sorvino's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message After His Death

"Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino died on July 25 at age 83. According to Deadline, he struggled with multiple health issues and died of "natural causes." The actor was known for being in nearly 50 films (per TMZ) and is best known for his role as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese's classic film as well as roles in "The Gambler," Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet," and "The Rocketeer," per The Hollywood Reporter. Sorvino also starred in "Law & Order," acted on Broadway, and was a trained opera singer.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Sorvino's wife Dee Dee said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. His wife was by his side when he passed.

Sorvino's death comes just weeks after his fellow "Goodfellas" co-star Ray Liotta tragically passed away. As per Page Six, Sorvino was previously married to realtor Vanessa Arico and actor Lorraine Davis, mother of Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, before he married Dee Dee in 2015.