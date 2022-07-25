American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has A Message For Fans Following Frank Fritz's Health Scare
Following the hospitalization of "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz, his co-star Mike Wolfe is sending a message to the collector's fans. Fritz and Wolfe were a duo on the popular History Channel series for 10 years. After Fritz's abrupt exit in Season 21, the pair's relationship became fractured, as the reality stars went on to make seemingly shady remarks about each other. However, the two seemed to eventually settle their conflict, with Wolfe telling The U.S. Sun that he would gladly welcome Fritz back to the show.
On July 22, Wolfe revealed the sad news that his fellow picker had suffered a stroke. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend," Wolfe wrote on Instagram. "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital." Wolfe now has another message for fans following his former partner's health scare.
Frank Fritz needs time to heal
Mike Wolfe is asking fans of former "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz to continue sending their regards, as the reality star will need time to heal after suffering from a stroke. In a statement to People, Wolfe's rep asked that fans "keep Frank in their thoughts and prayers." He added, "The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and [give] him the space to do so." And while Wolfe did not provide any clear updates on Fritz's medical condition, fans have since taken to social media to share their sentiments about the antique collector.
"I'm pulling for you @FritzPicker; 4 years ago at 41I survived a massive stroke... Remember this, rehab is a marathon not a sprint," one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "We are all rooting for you Frank. There is no American pickers without you. Please get well soon."
The show, currently in its 23rd season, has seen a decline in ratings since Fritz's departure. According to The U.S. Sun, Season 23 began on January 1 with 1,050,000 viewers, while the July 9 episode had only 833,000 viewers.