American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has A Message For Fans Following Frank Fritz's Health Scare

Following the hospitalization of "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz, his co-star Mike Wolfe is sending a message to the collector's fans. Fritz and Wolfe were a duo on the popular History Channel series for 10 years. After Fritz's abrupt exit in Season 21, the pair's relationship became fractured, as the reality stars went on to make seemingly shady remarks about each other. However, the two seemed to eventually settle their conflict, with Wolfe telling The U.S. Sun that he would gladly welcome Fritz back to the show.

On July 22, Wolfe revealed the sad news that his fellow picker had suffered a stroke. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend," Wolfe wrote on Instagram. "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital." Wolfe now has another message for fans following his former partner's health scare.