Justin Timberlake Faces Another Accusation About His Supposedly Rude Behavior
Justin Timberlake has made his share of controversial social faux pas over the years. His infamous slating of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in songs, music videos and interviews following their 2002 breakup still haunts him to this day. Hinting on multiple occasions that Spears was unfaithful during their relationship, Timberlake's comments instigated a wider shame campaign against the "Toxic" singer. In a now-notorious 2003 interview, Diane Sawyer grilled a 21-year-old Spears on intimate remarks Timberlake made about their relationship. Timberlake was even compelled to apologize in 2021 for his involvement, saying (via Billboard), "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn."
Timberlake's trail of social flubs didn't stop there. The singer has reportedly and oddly slighted pop icon Prince multiple times, per TMZ. Accepting a Golden Globe on Prince's behalf at the 2007 awards, Timberlake stooped down in front of the microphone, seemingly poking fun at the former's height. (...Why, JT?) That wasn't the "SexyBack" crooner's only time singling out a fellow musician's physical attributes. In 2016, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Mandy Moore recalled the time Timberlake told her, whilst hanging on tour together, "You have big feet for a girl." As Moore quipped, "Sixteen years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."
If you are shocked Timberlake might occasionally suffer lapses in judgement, "The Hills" alum Audrina Patridge is here to tell you you shouldn't be.
Justin Timberlake allegedly publicly humiliated the stars of The Hills
Justin Timberlake is a snob when it comes to reality TV — or, at least he was in 2007. In her new memoir, "Choices: To the Hills and Back Again," Audrina Patridge detailed an allegedly rude encounter with JT on the singer's behalf (via Page Six). Presenting Timberlake with the Male Artist of the Year award alongside "The Hills" co-stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port at the MTV Video Music Awards, Patridge wrote that the three were eager to greet the singer onstage. Conrad and Port "were beyond excited when Justin Timberlake won because they were superfans," Patridge recalled. "His wasn't my kind of music... but I was excited for them." Unfortunately, she continued, Timberlake "wouldn't even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house."
Instead, the "Mirrors" singer's frequent collaborator, Timbaland, accepted the award instead and handed it off to Timberlake. "We backed off to the side," Patridge wrote, describing Conrad and Port as being "devastated," while she was "annoyed at his rude, diva behavior." Furthermore, Timberlake went off on an anti-reality show tirade in front of the three reality stars, saying in his acceptance speech, "MTV, play more damn videos. We don't want to see the Simpsons on reality television." Oof.
Twitter jumped on Patridge's recollection immediately, with one user tweeting, "I remember this like it was yesterday and I was heartbroken for Lauren." Another quoted an apt age-old saying: "Don't meet your idols..."