Justin Timberlake Faces Another Accusation About His Supposedly Rude Behavior

Justin Timberlake has made his share of controversial social faux pas over the years. His infamous slating of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in songs, music videos and interviews following their 2002 breakup still haunts him to this day. Hinting on multiple occasions that Spears was unfaithful during their relationship, Timberlake's comments instigated a wider shame campaign against the "Toxic" singer. In a now-notorious 2003 interview, Diane Sawyer grilled a 21-year-old Spears on intimate remarks Timberlake made about their relationship. Timberlake was even compelled to apologize in 2021 for his involvement, saying (via Billboard), "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn."

Timberlake's trail of social flubs didn't stop there. The singer has reportedly and oddly slighted pop icon Prince multiple times, per TMZ. Accepting a Golden Globe on Prince's behalf at the 2007 awards, Timberlake stooped down in front of the microphone, seemingly poking fun at the former's height. (...Why, JT?) That wasn't the "SexyBack" crooner's only time singling out a fellow musician's physical attributes. In 2016, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Mandy Moore recalled the time Timberlake told her, whilst hanging on tour together, "You have big feet for a girl." As Moore quipped, "Sixteen years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."

If you are shocked Timberlake might occasionally suffer lapses in judgement, "The Hills" alum Audrina Patridge is here to tell you you shouldn't be.