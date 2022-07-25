Kate Moss Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Working With Mark Wahlberg
When Kate Moss testified during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a lot of fans couldn't help but notice that there was a little twinkle in the supermodel's eye, especially when she heard Depp's name. Moss was called to the witness stand (virtually, no less) after Heard claimed she heard a rumor that Depp had pushed his then-girlfriend down a flight of stairs. Moss was quick to set the record straight when she told the jury (via The Hollywood Reporter), "As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."
In June, Moss attended one of Depp's concerts in London, per Newsweek, while also giving hope to fans that the ridiculously good-looking exes would get back together again, but that never happened.
And while Moss did recently explain that she wanted to tell "the truth about Johnny," in an interview with BBC Radio 4, there was another famous A-lister who was also in the model's life during the height of her fame in the early '90s: Mark Wahlberg. But what she has to say about Wahlberg vastly differs from what she had to say about Depp.
Kate Moss was 'scared' of Mark Wahlberg
In an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," Kate Moss said she couldn't help but feel a little scared when she first met Mark Wahlberg for a Calvin Klein shoot back in 1992. The British-born model was about 18 years old at the time and admitted that she felt intimated, if not also vulnerable around Wahlberg and his entourage. To make things even more awkward, she had to sit on his lap while topless. When asked about it, Moss said (via Us Weekly), "Not very good memories. He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this model." When Moss was asked whether she felt objectified during the shoot, she answered, "Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared ... I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that."
If that weren't enough, Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012 that the entire photoshoot caused her to have a breakdown and that Wahlberg was "such a d***head." While speaking to The Guardian about the matter, Wahlberg certainly didn't deny it. He said, "I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing. I wasn't very... worldly, let's say that." Well, at least both Wahlberg and Moss were on the same page about that.