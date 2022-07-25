Kate Moss Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Working With Mark Wahlberg

When Kate Moss testified during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a lot of fans couldn't help but notice that there was a little twinkle in the supermodel's eye, especially when she heard Depp's name. Moss was called to the witness stand (virtually, no less) after Heard claimed she heard a rumor that Depp had pushed his then-girlfriend down a flight of stairs. Moss was quick to set the record straight when she told the jury (via The Hollywood Reporter), "As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

In June, Moss attended one of Depp's concerts in London, per Newsweek, while also giving hope to fans that the ridiculously good-looking exes would get back together again, but that never happened.

And while Moss did recently explain that she wanted to tell "the truth about Johnny," in an interview with BBC Radio 4, there was another famous A-lister who was also in the model's life during the height of her fame in the early '90s: Mark Wahlberg. But what she has to say about Wahlberg vastly differs from what she had to say about Depp.