Fans Are Desperate For Johnny Depp And Kate Moss To Rekindle Their Romance
The following article contains allegations of domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heart has shown the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has many passionate fans. People reported Depp devotees have traveled from all over the world to camp out in front of the courthouse and sleep in cars in an effort to attend the trial. Los Angeles fan Ivan De Boer told the outlet she used all her annual vacation days to attend the trial, spending $30,000 in expenses. De Boer said, "I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically ... I'd regret it more if I wasn't here."
Isabelle, another fan of the 58-year-old actor, took a job at PetSmart to earn money for the trial. The die-hard Depp follower told The Washington Post, "I know a lot of people ... think what he's doing is so ridiculous and that he needs to move on," she explained. "But from my point of view ... he shouldn't just move on because it's important to get the truth out there." One Depp fan was kicked out of the trial on May 23, after claiming he was the father of her baby. Law & Crime Network's Angenette Levy reported the fan held up the child yelling, "This baby is yours!"
But when news broke that the actor's ex Kate Moss would testify at the Depp-Heard trial, it created a Twitter tsunami from fans desperate for Depp and Moss to rekindle their romance.
Kate Moss' testimony at Johnny Depp's trial has fans shipping a reunion
Kate Moss' game-changing testimony at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial contradicted Heard's testimony, as she told the court that Depp never pushed or kicked her. The supermodel's testimony matches other positive comments she's made about Depp in the past. In 2012, Moss told Vanity Fair that "there's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me" like the "21 Jump Street" star did. Moss told Vanity Fair after her split from Depp, "I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."
According to the Daily Mail, the former celebrity couple dated from 1994 to 1998, but that didn't stop Depp's devotees from shipping a possible reunion. Twitter lit up with supporters hoping the supermodel and the actor would rekindle their romance. One fan tweeted, "Johnny's deep melancholy sigh and sweet smile upon seeing Kate Moss. Real love is eternal." Another user pined, "I have a feeling they'll get back together."
Many followers longed for a rekindled Depp-Moss romance with digs at Heard. One Depp fan tweeted, "I'm here, praying todays good news is a Kate Moss/Johnny Depp reunion to spite Amber Turds lying a**." Another admirer tweeted that seeing Moss and Depp "made me realize (@ 62) that your first love ever will be loyal forever." But one tweet summed up many fan feelings: "Can we petition for Kate Moss and Johnny to get back together or nah?"
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.