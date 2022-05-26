Fans Are Desperate For Johnny Depp And Kate Moss To Rekindle Their Romance

The following article contains allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heart has shown the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has many passionate fans. People reported Depp devotees have traveled from all over the world to camp out in front of the courthouse and sleep in cars in an effort to attend the trial. Los Angeles fan Ivan De Boer told the outlet she used all her annual vacation days to attend the trial, spending $30,000 in expenses. De Boer said, "I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically ... I'd regret it more if I wasn't here."

Isabelle, another fan of the 58-year-old actor, took a job at PetSmart to earn money for the trial. The die-hard Depp follower told The Washington Post, "I know a lot of people ... think what he's doing is so ridiculous and that he needs to move on," she explained. "But from my point of view ... he shouldn't just move on because it's important to get the truth out there." One Depp fan was kicked out of the trial on May 23, after claiming he was the father of her baby. Law & Crime Network's Angenette Levy reported the fan held up the child yelling, "This baby is yours!"

But when news broke that the actor's ex Kate Moss would testify at the Depp-Heard trial, it created a Twitter tsunami from fans desperate for Depp and Moss to rekindle their romance.