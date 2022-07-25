We Now Know What Caused The Death Of Hank William Jr.'s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas

Four months after Mary Jane Thomas' death, the reason behind the star's passing has been announced.

Thomas, who's known for being the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — the son of country music star Hank Williams — died in March after undergoing plastic surgery. She was 58. On March 23, TMZ first reported that Florida police had received a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa where a patient, now known to be Thomas, was being rushed to the hospital. Thomas was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, per the outlet. At that time, family members believed a blood clot had caused the accident and her death.

Following Thomas' death, Thomas and Williams' son Sam spoke out in honor of his mother. "Her spirit was generous and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above," he said, also referring to the loss of his sister, Katie Williams-Dunning, who died in a car accident in 2020, per People. Now, months following Thomas' passing, the reason for her death has been revealed, inspiring fans to honor the late star on social media once more.