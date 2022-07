Candace Cameron Bure's Apparent Response To JoJo Siwa's Rudest Celebrity Claim Is Rather Cryptic

TikTok is the perfect place for following trends, learning dances, and now, throwing shade. Just recently, Noah Schnapp used the platform to expose DMs from Doja Cat. Though that beef was eventually squashed, a new challenge on the app has been providing lots of tea.

The concept is simple. Participants place over their heads, and then flash a photo of someone who meets it. Everyday TikTok users often make prompts like "hottest guy I'm snapchatting" or "couple I think should break up." Celebrities, however, are upping the stakes.

Former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa recently participated in the trend, revealing Zendaya as her celebrity crush and Miley Cyrus as the nicest celeb she's encountered. Some were surprised, however, to see "Full House" actor Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest star she's met. Although neither Siwa nor Bure have offered any concrete explanation or details, a recent post from the latter may have been a subtle response.