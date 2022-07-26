Candace Cameron Bure's Apparent Response To JoJo Siwa's Rudest Celebrity Claim Is Rather Cryptic

JoJo Siwa offered no details about her encounter with Candace Cameron Bure, but that didn't stop Siwanators from bringing intense speculation to Bure's Instagram page. Some thought that Siwa's LGBTQ+ identity placed her at odds with Bure's religion, writing, "[C]onsidering that jojo siwa is gay and you treated her rudely, i really hope you're not projecting that sort of 'christian' values because of that. Finding out that you're rude, realy [sic] bothers me as i used to wanna be like you."

This speculation may have been fueled by Bure's apparent response to the situation. The actor posted a Christian quote to her Instagram Story (via Page Six): "Trust The Lord always." She also referenced the verse Isaiah 26:4, which reads, "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock."

It's hard to say when the two celebrities could have had an unpleasant encounter, although Entertainment Weekly notes that they are both "Dancing With the Stars" alumni and that Siwa attended the premiere of Bure's show, "Fuller House." They also appeared together on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," during which Bure gifted the singer with cookie cutters and dessert ingredients. Maybe the recipe was bad? It's worth noting that all of these interactions occurred prior to Siwa coming out as gay in 2021, so there is no reason to believe that Bure's alleged rudeness was in response to her identity.