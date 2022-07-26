How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Proved She's A Huge Janet Jackson Fan
It's hard to believe that so many years have already passed since Anne Nicole Smith's tragic death. The former "Playboy" model and famous figure died in 2007 when she was just 39 years old. According to E! News, Smith's cause of death was due to a combination of intoxicants. Before her death, Smith had complained about suffering from flu-like symptoms upon entering the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The star left behind a daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead. According to Today, Dannielynn was only five months old when her mother died.
In 2021, Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, and Dannielynn appeared on a "20/20" special where they talked about the late Smith. During the special, Dannielynn got to see some of her late mother's belongings for the first time, and Larry made sure to mention how similar she was to Smith. "She has a big heart like her mom had," Larry said, per E! News, "and I think that she could appreciate these things." How sweet is that?
Luckily for fans, Larry keeps active on his Instagram feed, sharing fun events that he and daughter Dannielynn attend together. In May, Birkhead shared a photo of himself and Dannielynn dressed to the nines at the Kentucky Derby. "Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" he wrote on the upload. Turns out, this wasn't the only time that the pair linked up with Jackson, proving that they're pretty big fans of the star.
Dannielynn Birkhead and dad Larry Birkhead hang out with Janet Jackson post-show
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter just so happens to be a big fan of Janet Jackson. On July 25, Dannielynn Birkhead's dad, Larry Birkhead, shared a sweet photo that captured the father/daughter duo backstage with the legendary singer. Larry tagged his location in Cincinnati, Ohio. In the shot, he stood on one side of Jackson, and Dannielynn stood on the opposite side as the trio posed for the shot. Dannielynn looked like she was dressed the part for a concert, rocking a black skirt paired with a stylish shirt that was solid black on one side and striped on the opposite.
Larry accompanied the image with a caption as he gushed over how much fun he and his daughter had at the concert. "After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson. She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans," he wrote. "A great weekend. How cute is Janet?"
Dannielynn and her dad both seem to be big fans of the singer, and in May, Larry shared another series of images that captured Dannielynn rocking one of Jackson's outfits at the Barnstable-Brown Gala. "Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson's personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala," he wrote on the upload. Another post captured the duo hanging with Jackson. Pretty sweet!