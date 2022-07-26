How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Proved She's A Huge Janet Jackson Fan

It's hard to believe that so many years have already passed since Anne Nicole Smith's tragic death. The former "Playboy" model and famous figure died in 2007 when she was just 39 years old. According to E! News, Smith's cause of death was due to a combination of intoxicants. Before her death, Smith had complained about suffering from flu-like symptoms upon entering the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The star left behind a daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead. According to Today, Dannielynn was only five months old when her mother died.

In 2021, Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, and Dannielynn appeared on a "20/20" special where they talked about the late Smith. During the special, Dannielynn got to see some of her late mother's belongings for the first time, and Larry made sure to mention how similar she was to Smith. "She has a big heart like her mom had," Larry said, per E! News, "and I think that she could appreciate these things." How sweet is that?

Luckily for fans, Larry keeps active on his Instagram feed, sharing fun events that he and daughter Dannielynn attend together. In May, Birkhead shared a photo of himself and Dannielynn dressed to the nines at the Kentucky Derby. "Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" he wrote on the upload. Turns out, this wasn't the only time that the pair linked up with Jackson, proving that they're pretty big fans of the star.