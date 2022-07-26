Ashton Kutcher Teases Return To One Of His Most Famous Roles

Ashton Kutcher became one-half of Hollywood's cutest couples when he and former co-star Mila Kunis married in 2015, and they've since had two children. The pair can thank their time on "That '70s Show" for introducing them, not to mention putting both of their careers on the map.

Kutcher has talked about the iconic sitcom several times. In 2001 he chatted with People about his first kiss on the series with Mila Kunis, and at the time, Kunis admitted that she had a big crush on the actor.

Kutcher was the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star's first kiss. "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" Kutcher said to People. "I'm so glad I didn't know that, or it would've been too much pressure." The star also added that he was "so nervous." He said, "She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here's this little girl, and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking."

Kutcher walked away from "That '70s Show" after seven seasons, and he went on to star in several movies like "The Butterfly Effect" and "The Guardian." Years later, he's returning to his roots and starring in a spinoff of the series that launched his career.