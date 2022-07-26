Ashton Kutcher Teases Return To One Of His Most Famous Roles
Ashton Kutcher became one-half of Hollywood's cutest couples when he and former co-star Mila Kunis married in 2015, and they've since had two children. The pair can thank their time on "That '70s Show" for introducing them, not to mention putting both of their careers on the map.
Kutcher has talked about the iconic sitcom several times. In 2001 he chatted with People about his first kiss on the series with Mila Kunis, and at the time, Kunis admitted that she had a big crush on the actor.
Kutcher was the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star's first kiss. "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" Kutcher said to People. "I'm so glad I didn't know that, or it would've been too much pressure." The star also added that he was "so nervous." He said, "She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here's this little girl, and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking."
Kutcher walked away from "That '70s Show" after seven seasons, and he went on to star in several movies like "The Butterfly Effect" and "The Guardian." Years later, he's returning to his roots and starring in a spinoff of the series that launched his career.
Ashton Kutcher talks about nostalgic experience
Ashton Kutcher is returning to one of the most famous roles of his career as the heart-of-gold himbo Michael Kelso. As per IMDb Kutcher is slated to star in Netflix's upcoming series "That '90s Show," a spinoff of the 2000s hit "That '70s Show." Kutcher talked about his new gig with Variety. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," he said, adding that "it's all the same folks that made 'That '70s Show,' so it was pretty bizarre." We can only imagine!
Kutcher offered more insight into what led them both back to where it all began. "Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this," he confessed. "We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."
In April, Deadline reported that several cast members from the original series had signed on for the spinoff, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama. The spinoff is reportedly set in 1995 and follows Grace and Prepon's on-screen daughter visiting her grandparents over the summer. Not many other details are known, but with that cast, it's safe to say that fans will be watching.