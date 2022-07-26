Hope Solo Shares Emotional Statement After Pleading Guilty To DWI Charge

Hope Solo is trying to move forward. The Solo was arrested back in March after she was found slumped over inside her car in a Walmart parking lot with her two-year-old twins still inside, per the New York Post. Solo was hit with a misdemeanor child abuse charge and another for refusing to comply with the arresting officers. The authorities on the scene allegedly smelled alcohol on Solo and claimed that her eyes were bloodshot, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly. However, Solo's lawyer claimed that we didn't have the full story. "The story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest," Solo's lawyer Rich Nichols told the outlet. "She looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

In addition, the former goalkeeper initially declined to take a sobriety test, but police were able to get a search warrant to conduct one, The Washington Post reported. According to the test that was administered, Solo's blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, and THC was also found in her system.

Solo ended up pleading guilty after being charged with a DWI, and while she won't be facing any jail time, she does have to still pay up. According to Fox News, driving while intoxicated has cost Solo $2,500 in fines and an additional $600 for the tests that were administered. Although Solo managed to avoid time behind bars, she is finally opening up about how this experience has changed her life.