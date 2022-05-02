Hope Solo Takes A Big Step In Her Personal Life After Troubling Arrest

Hope Solo has a history of controversial behavior that matches the impressive career that has earned her a spot among the best female goalkeepers in the annals of soccer, per The New York Times. Among that history is a few run-ins with the law. The latest garnered considerable criticism against the former athlete because it involved her children. Solo was arrested on March 31, when North Carolina police reportedly found her passed out in her car in a parking lot.

Witnesses called authorities when they noticed Solo appeared to have been out for more than an hour with the car still on, Us Weekly detailed. Solo was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse because her twin sons Vittorio and Lozen, whom Solo welcomed with former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens in March 2020, were in the backseat. In the aftermath of her arrest, Solo shared to Instagram a statement penned by her lawyer, who instructed her not to comment. But Solo noted there was more to the story, and that she hoped to be able to share it in the future. "We will be able to share the facts in due time," the note read.

While Solo has followed her lawyer's advice and remained quiet about her side of the story as the case unfolds, she has shown she is ready to start addressing some of the issues she has been dealing with in her personal life.