Elon Musk Plans To Make A Change In His Personal Life Amid Cheating Scandal

Elon Musk has been in the middle of some serious drama lately, and it surprisingly has nothing to do with Twitter. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Musk had a short-lived affair with Nicole Shanahan, the now-estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, in December 2021. Brin had been friends with Musk for a long time and even gave him $500,000 to go towards Tesla in 2008 when the stock market crashed. However, following the rumored affair, the WSJ reported that there has apparently been some serious tension between the business-owners.

In a tweet, Musk recently denied the cheating rumors and insisted that he still is friends with Brin. He also told the New York Post, "Nicole and Sergey's divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me ... I spoke with both Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story isn't coming from them, so [it] must be a case of broken telephone, two or three layers removed."

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January, according to People, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Despite Musk insisting that he did not come in between the couple, both Shanahan and Brin have yet to publicly deny the accusation. Now, Musk revealed that he's trying to put the rumors behind him and remain focused on more meaningful subjects.