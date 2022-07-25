Elon Musk Doesn't Hold Back On Latest Eyebrow-Raising Affair Rumors
Once again, businessman and social media celebrity Elon Musk is back in the news for an affair surrounding his personal life. In recent weeks, Musk has been dominating the headlines for his attempt — which later failed — to purchase Twitter, and for recent revelations that an affair with Shivon Zilis, an employee at Neuralink – one of his companies — resulted in the birth of twins in November 2021.
These twins would have been his seventh and eighth children, and were born only weeks before the birth of his ninth child with Canadian musician Grimes, born via surrogate in December (note: this count is excluding one of his children who died from SIDS in 2002 at 10 weeks). Musk and Grimes went on to break up in March 2022. In addition, a May Insider article alleged that Musk had sexually harassed one of his female employees; like most of his other numerous scandals, he replied mostly by engaging on Twitter, and denying the reports, claiming they were all political.
Now, rumors are circulating of another eyebrow-raising affair which may have wide-reaching impacts, both for Musk and others. And, as usual, Musk is not holding back, choosing to take to Twitter to respond to the allegations.
Elon Musk slams report that he broke up a marriage
On July 24, the Wall Street Journal reported that sources close to Elon Musk claim he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, in December 2021, causing their separation and subsequent divorce in 2022. The report also alleged that the affair ruptured the friendship between Musk and Brin.
Naturally, Musk took to Twitter to deny the report, which he called "total bs." He added that he and Brin are indeed friends today, and they even attended a party the previous night. He claimed that he has only ever seen Shanahan "twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic." As of July 25, neither Shanahan nor Brin have yet responded to these claims.
Musk also tweeted that he hasn't had sex "in ages," despite the birth of his twins in November. He went on to slam the WSJ for "so many bs hit pieces," though the WSJ is hardly the only newspaper which has run a negative exposé on the Tesla CEO in recent years. Musk referred to a piece in February — which claimed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating Musk and his brother for possible insider trading — as the Journal claiming the "FBI was about to arrest me." That is not what the Journal claimed, nor is the FBI the SEC. The SEC later confirmed it is indeed investigating Musk.