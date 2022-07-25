Elon Musk Doesn't Hold Back On Latest Eyebrow-Raising Affair Rumors

Once again, businessman and social media celebrity Elon Musk is back in the news for an affair surrounding his personal life. In recent weeks, Musk has been dominating the headlines for his attempt — which later failed — to purchase Twitter, and for recent revelations that an affair with Shivon Zilis, an employee at Neuralink – one of his companies — resulted in the birth of twins in November 2021.

These twins would have been his seventh and eighth children, and were born only weeks before the birth of his ninth child with Canadian musician Grimes, born via surrogate in December (note: this count is excluding one of his children who died from SIDS in 2002 at 10 weeks). Musk and Grimes went on to break up in March 2022. In addition, a May Insider article alleged that Musk had sexually harassed one of his female employees; like most of his other numerous scandals, he replied mostly by engaging on Twitter, and denying the reports, claiming they were all political.

Now, rumors are circulating of another eyebrow-raising affair which may have wide-reaching impacts, both for Musk and others. And, as usual, Musk is not holding back, choosing to take to Twitter to respond to the allegations.