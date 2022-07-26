Kristin Cavallari And Stephen Colletti Finally Spill The Tea On Their Steamy Reunion

Kristin Cavallari has managed to keep her name in the headlines over the years, thanks to the multiple projects that she juggles each day and of course, her personal life. Ever since she and her ex-husband Jay Cutler pulled the plug on their marriage, there's been a lot of speculation about her love life. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cavallari admitted that she's in a much better place now than she was immediately after her divorce and that she's no longer scared about taking risks, especially when it comes to romance. She said that she's "no longer afraid of getting hurt. I've sort of gotten to a place where if things don't work out, I'm okay with that because I know something better is coming down the line."

Because Cavallari likes to keep busy, she just launched a new podcast with her fellow "Laguna Beach" alum Stephen Colletti in which the two teased one steamy question that has been on everyone's minds now for several long years. While the two admitted to People that they've "learned a lot about" about their friendship, they seem to have entered into "more than friends" territory, too.