Fans Are Coming To Natalia Dyer's Defense After Nitpicking TikTok Goes Viral

TikTok is home to things good, bad, and ugly, and unfortunately, Natalia Dyer had been thrust into the awful side of the popular social media app.

In a TikTok video that had gone viral, nurse practitioner Miranda Wilson pulled up a photo of Dyer and explained what she would do to her face if given a chance to be her injector. "We'd start by treating those masseters to help slim the face," she suggested, saying that the "Stranger Things" star would probably look better with a heart-shaped face (via USA Today). "Next, I would actually add a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin," she continued, adding that she would infuse a "little bit to the lips and then we'd get in there and do a little bit of botox." She also said she'd give the actor "a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes."

It didn't take long until the post backfired on Wilson. When the video packed with unsolicited cosmetic advice made its rounds on the internet, Dyer's fans wasted no time coming to her defense and calling out the nurse practitioner for making unwarranted comments about her looks.