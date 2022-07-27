Harry Styles' Sweet Gesture To Lizzo Has The Internet Buzzing

Harry Styles and Lizzo are iconic on their own, but their friendship and mutual admiration absolutely breaks the internet. For fans, there's nothing more satisfying than seeing two of their favorite pop stars interacting, and they've been quick to dub the friendship "Hizzo."

Styles and Lizzo first gained attention as a duo in 2019, when the former covered Lizzo's song, "Juice." The video of the performance gained over 63 million views on YouTube. Capitalizing on fans' love of the crossover, Lizzo brought Styles along to a Miami Beach concert, and the pair performed the song together. One comment, which racked up 36,000 likes, summed up the moment perfectly: "It doesn't feel like a concert. It's just two best friends having a karaoke party and dancing like they rule this world..."

Fortunately, fans of the duo have not been deprived of Hizzo content over the years. At the 2021 Grammys, Styles and Lizzo reunited to take some adorable photos. When Styles won his first award at the ceremony, Lizzo posted them to Instagram to celebrate. Now, Styles is proving that he's ready to celebrate every Lizzo milestone, too ... and our hearts can't take it.