Tori Spelling Makes Her Feelings About Candace Cameron Bure Crystal Clear After JoJo Siwa Apology

JoJo Siwa started some drama after a TikTok of hers went viral exposing Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity Siwa had ever met. It was unclear at the time when exactly the encounter that left a bad taste in Siwa's mouth occurred. However, fans of the dancer and "Full House" star recently gained some insight on the situation. After the clip nearly broke the internet and left viewers with a ton of questions, Bure chose to open up about a conversation she had with Siwa in an Instagram video.

At first, Siwa felt bad for starting drama and didn't even want to tell Bure what happened. However, she later caved over the phone and explained that she asked the actor to take a photo with her at the "Fuller House" premiere in 2016, but was turned down. Bure said "not right now" and then proceeded to take pictures and chat with other people on the carpet. Siwa insisted that it wasn't a big deal, but Bure said, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!" She continued, "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter."

Bure explained that after apologizing, she and Siwa are on now good terms and that there's no more drama, but word travels fast. Now, Tori Spelling is giving her two cents on the matter and how she really feels about Bure's apology.