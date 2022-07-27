Mayim Bialik Shares Eyebrow-Raising Details About Working With Ken Jennings

After the tragic passing of iconic "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek, it was unclear who would permanently host the game show. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been sharing hosting responsibilities for several months, but as of recently, a permanent hosting decision was made. Many "Jeopardy" fans were rooting for Jennings, as Bialik was highly criticized online for her hosting style and on-stage presence. However, Bialik, of course, had a fair share of fans on her side as well.

It quickly became apparent that the show's network was just as torn as viewers. And on July 25, Daily Mail confirmed that both Bialik and Jennings would become the permanent rotating hosts of "Jeopardy" going forward. Sources from production told the outlet, "This is fantastic news, our audience love Mayim and Ken and we can't wait to work with them both." The insiders continued, "Both are extraordinarily smart and have been a dream to work with, so it will be nice to have them take Jeopardy into the future."

It's unclear if there's been a rivalry between the "Jeopardy" hosts in the past, but it appears they will be sharing the role permanently, unless one of them walks away from the show in the future. Now, Bialik is finally opening up about how she and Jennings have been getting along on set.