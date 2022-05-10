Mayim Bialik's Big Jeopardy! Hosting News Has Fans Furious

After the death of iconic host Alex Trebek in 2020, people are still getting fired up about who is and is not hosting "Jeopardy!" After many months, several guest hosts, a few fan petitions, and just one or two controversies, the network finally decided that hosting duties would be split between Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings going forward. Now, news of yet another "Jeopardy!" hosting shake-up has fans online up in arms once again.

On May 7, Jennings announced on Twitter that he would be taking a brief hiatus from the show, leaving Bialik in charge in the meantime. The "Jeopardy!" star tweeted, "I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director [Mayim Bialik] for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."

Seeing as Bialik already hosts the show part of the time anyway, you'd think that "Jeopardy!" fans would be fine with the news, especially since Jennings said that he'd be back. Well, this is "Jeopardy!" we're talking about, and that's not exactly how it went down.