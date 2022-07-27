Elon Musk Isn't The Only One Denying His Latest Affair Rumors
Elon Musk has spoken out after he was accused of being involved in a scandalous affair, but the Tesla CEO isn't the only person shooting down the claims.
On July 25, the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that the tech mogul was at the center of the divorce between Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan. Sources told the Journal that Musk and Shanahan had a "brief affair" which began in December 2021. The article claimed that the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce and end his friendship with Musk, who reportedly stayed at Brin's home throughout the course of their friendship.
Following the allegations, Musk slammed the Wall Street Journal, insisting that the rumors were completely fabricated. "This is total bs," Musk tweeted. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic." Musk's assertion is now being backed up by Shanahan, and she is not mincing words about the ordeal.
Nicole Shanahan called the rumors an 'outright lie'
The woman at the center of Elon Musk's rumored affair, Nicole Shanahan, is blasting reports that the two were romantically involved. Shanahan's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told the Daily Mail that any claim that Shanahan had a sexual relationship with the Tesla founder is an "outright lie."
"Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory," Freeman told the outlet. However, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the alleged affair, has refused to retract its story. A spokesperson for the publication told the Daily Mail, "We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting."
Musk has since suggested that Shanahan sue the news outlet for violating her rights as a private citizen. "As a 'public person,' standard to win a defamation lawsuit against a news org is almost impossible," he tweeted. "Nicole is not a public person, so could win. I hope she sues them." Musk went on to add that he recently spoke with Sergey Brin, who confirmed that no one he knows has spoken to the Wall Street Journal.