Elon Musk Isn't The Only One Denying His Latest Affair Rumors

Elon Musk has spoken out after he was accused of being involved in a scandalous affair, but the Tesla CEO isn't the only person shooting down the claims.

On July 25, the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that the tech mogul was at the center of the divorce between Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan. Sources told the Journal that Musk and Shanahan had a "brief affair" which began in December 2021. The article claimed that the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce and end his friendship with Musk, who reportedly stayed at Brin's home throughout the course of their friendship.

Following the allegations, Musk slammed the Wall Street Journal, insisting that the rumors were completely fabricated. "This is total bs," Musk tweeted. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic." Musk's assertion is now being backed up by Shanahan, and she is not mincing words about the ordeal.