Brad Pitt's Love Life Reportedly Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Despite ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is carrying on with life — romantic life included. Since Brangelina's divorce, Pitt had been reportedly dating Neri Oxman, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and architectural designer, per Us Weekly. "They got romantically involved almost right away," a source said in 2018, describing Pitt as "absolutely smitten" with Oxman. Although another insider claimed theirs was "solely a professional relationship," the first source dismissed this as a cover-up, saying, "He's been going to great lengths to make sure he's not spotted by prying eyes." Pitt and Oxman's reported flame was burning so strong that the insider claimed they had even "traveled together internationally on several occasions."

Later, rumors swirled around Pitt and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" star Andra Day after they reportedly flirted at 2021's Oscars awards. Despite a source telling the Mirror that the two "were flirting backstage" and seemingly "swapped numbers," nothing has materialized from the speculation. The news followed the October 2020 Page Six report that Pitt and his last confirmed girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, broke up after meeting in August the previous year. Us Weekly reported that during their fling, Pitt even flew Poturalski to Château Miraval, the vineyard he and Jolie bought together (on the date of his and Jolie's would-be anniversary, no less).

Even after these series of flings, a source recently divulged that the actor is consistently putting himself on the dating market.