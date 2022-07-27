Brad Pitt's Love Life Reportedly Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down
Despite ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is carrying on with life — romantic life included. Since Brangelina's divorce, Pitt had been reportedly dating Neri Oxman, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and architectural designer, per Us Weekly. "They got romantically involved almost right away," a source said in 2018, describing Pitt as "absolutely smitten" with Oxman. Although another insider claimed theirs was "solely a professional relationship," the first source dismissed this as a cover-up, saying, "He's been going to great lengths to make sure he's not spotted by prying eyes." Pitt and Oxman's reported flame was burning so strong that the insider claimed they had even "traveled together internationally on several occasions."
Later, rumors swirled around Pitt and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" star Andra Day after they reportedly flirted at 2021's Oscars awards. Despite a source telling the Mirror that the two "were flirting backstage" and seemingly "swapped numbers," nothing has materialized from the speculation. The news followed the October 2020 Page Six report that Pitt and his last confirmed girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, broke up after meeting in August the previous year. Us Weekly reported that during their fling, Pitt even flew Poturalski to Château Miraval, the vineyard he and Jolie bought together (on the date of his and Jolie's would-be anniversary, no less).
Even after these series of flings, a source recently divulged that the actor is consistently putting himself on the dating market.
Brad Pitt is having a great 2022
Brad Pitt is "living his best life under the circumstances," as a source close to him told People in late July. With the star's Hollywood career still on fire despite persisting legal woes with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt's personal life is also reportedly doing well. "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the insider spilled. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."
As for downtime with his and Jolie's six kids, the source revealed that things have gone smoothly as of late. "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," the insider shared.
Pitt's professional life is looking healthy as well, despite the actor recently telling GQ that he was "on [his] last leg" career-wise. Making a highly-anticipated turn in August's action-thriller, "Bullet Train," Pitt also has the Oscar-baiting period drama "Babylon" (co-starring Margot Robbie and executive-produced by Tobey Maguire) coming up on Christmas Day. Pitt, it seems, is very much still in his creative heyday. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown," another insider told People of "Bullet Train." "The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it."