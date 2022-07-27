Amber Portwood Suffers Devastating Blow In Custody Battle

In July 2019, "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood was reportedly upset that she and her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon couldn't attend a Fourth of July fireworks show, per the Indy Star. The situation escalated quickly, and the MTV star was arrested for domestic violence after she allegedly swung a machete at Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old child. Portwood mentioned that she does feel guilt after this incident.

"All I know is my lawyers are saying don't say anything," she said in an April 2020 episode of "Teen Mom OG" (via People). "My tongue is completely tied. When you're shut up, how're you supposed to say anything?" She went on to explain why she was speaking up anyway. "I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that because I should after all the things I've done to change," she shared.

The reality television personality and Glennon met during the filming of "Marriage Boot Camp" with ex-fiance Matt Baier, per Us Weekly. Glennon worked on the production team of the show, and kept his crush on Portwood under wraps. The couple split after the 2019 incident.