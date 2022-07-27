Amber Portwood Suffers Devastating Blow In Custody Battle
In July 2019, "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood was reportedly upset that she and her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon couldn't attend a Fourth of July fireworks show, per the Indy Star. The situation escalated quickly, and the MTV star was arrested for domestic violence after she allegedly swung a machete at Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old child. Portwood mentioned that she does feel guilt after this incident.
"All I know is my lawyers are saying don't say anything," she said in an April 2020 episode of "Teen Mom OG" (via People). "My tongue is completely tied. When you're shut up, how're you supposed to say anything?" She went on to explain why she was speaking up anyway. "I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that because I should after all the things I've done to change," she shared.
The reality television personality and Glennon met during the filming of "Marriage Boot Camp" with ex-fiance Matt Baier, per Us Weekly. Glennon worked on the production team of the show, and kept his crush on Portwood under wraps. The couple split after the 2019 incident.
Andrew Glennon gets sole custody of his child with Amber Portwood
Following her arrest, Amber Portwood "successfully completed" 906 days of probation in May. Court documents stated, "She submitted twenty-one negative drug tests and did not miss a scheduled test or test positive for any illicit substances or alcohol." The next event for Portwood was a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, as the reality television star filed a restraining order against the producer.
On July 27, court papers obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed the court gave Andrew Glennon "sole legal and primary physical custody of James," who is the child he shares with Portwood. The ex-boyfriend was reportedly ordered to consult with the MTV star before making "major decisions" in the child's life, including "medical treatment, education, and religion," so she does have some control over her child.
Portwood went live on Instagram and claimed that her mental illness was "used against" her, per Page Six. The media outlet reported that the "Teen Mom OG" star was staying "positive" and was eager to "fight this," as she believes the blame shouldn't be put on her while she's working on mental health. We hope the reality television star can eventually be a part of her child's life as she continues to work on herself.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).