The Real Reason Sara Haines Apologized On Behalf Of The View

"The View" waded into controversial waters on its July 25 episode when it tackled the recent conference held by Turning Point USA. During the episode, co-host Joy Behar chided the conservative activism group for the neo-Nazi protesters lining the exteriors of its summit. "Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-Semitic slurs and you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features," Behar said, likening the images to what "Goebbels did during the Third Reich" (via The New York Post).

The first sign of trouble was when "The View" panelists issued an on-air disclaimer that Turning Point USA denounced the neo-Nazi presence that showed up, per The Hill. Nonetheless, co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in after the disclaimer that Turning Point USA still "let them in, and you knew what they were." This prompted another disclaimer from ABC, with the panelists clarifying that the neo-Nazis were "outside" the event. Goldberg rebutted that her "point was metaphorical."

So why did Sara Haines, another "View" co-host, apologize on behalf of the panel two days later?