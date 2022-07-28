Katie Holmes Crushes All Her Fans' Dreams About Her Most Famous Role

While one of Katie Holmes' most memorable moments in real life was her marriage (and its subsequent demise) to Tom Cruise, on-screen, fans undoubtedly knew her best as Joey Potter on "Dawson's Creek." According to IMDb, Holmes appeared in the series from 1999 to 2003. Many shed tears when the series ended, but we can all take solace in the fact that we can at least watch re-runs.

Holmes regularly gets asked about what it was like to be part of such an iconic show, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained what made the show so special for fans. "I think it's simplicity. It was, you know, four kids trying to figure out how to grow up. Going through the emotions of that," she told the outlet, while promoting her new film, "Alone Together." She added, "That was before phones and before the world really changed. So, there's an element to it — to a right now — that's very nostalgic. Like, wow, I can't even remember that time before we were always looking at our screen."

Over the years, many fans have taken to social media to plead with the cast to do a reboot of the hit. "Waiting for the Dawsons Creek reboot since they rebooting d**n near everything," one person tweeted. "Having such a strong urge to write a dawsons creek reboot," another fan wrote in 2020. So, how does Katie Holmes feel about reprising her role?