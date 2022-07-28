Gwyneth Paltrow's NSFW Revelation About Her Past With Hailey Bieber's Father Is Raising Eyebrows
It's no secret that model Hailey Bieber and her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, have a close relationship. As most fans know, Stephen is part of the famous Baldwin brothers, which also include actors Alec, Daniel, and William Baldwin. Of course, Alec probably has the most film credits to his name but that's another story for another day. Before Hailey married pop superstar Justin Bieber, she famously posed for a photo with Justin and her dad in 2009 and 2011, per Insider. Perhaps she can thank her pops for the introduction? Years later, Justin and Hailey reconnected, got married, and the rest is history.
Justin, Stephen, and Hailey all seem to have respect for one another, and in a 2019 interview with Bustle, Hailey confessed that she asked her dad for his thoughts on changing her last name from Baldwin to Bieber before she made the decision to make it official. "I'm very proud of my family name," the model told the outlet. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.'" How sweet is that?
Since her rise to fame, Hailey has worked on several different projects, including a YouTube series, where she welcomes famous guests in her bathroom. In a July episode, she and Gwyneth Paltrow chatted about a lot, including her dad.
Gwyneth Paltrow makes a saucy joke about Stephen Baldwin
What do Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber have in common? The answer is apparently Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin. Paltrow joined Hailey on her YouTube series, "Who's in My Bathroom?", where she and the actor talked about a wide range of topics, including some on the NSFW side. When Paltrow walked in, she told the model she knew her dad and uncles. Paltrow then explained she and Hailey's dad starred in the 1994 biopic "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle," and Hailey responded, "Wow, not me not knowing that." After being relieved the star didn't have a "horror story" about her dad, Paltrow teased that she "f**ked" Hailey's "dad in a bathroom." The two laughed it off before Hailey confessed she's had a similar real-life incident happen where someone shared that kind of story.
One person shared the clip on Twitter, as he joked that Paltrow was lying and she likely did, in fact, sleep with Stephen. Several other people took to the comments section of the YouTube clip to share their thoughts about the exchange. "Everyone hates on Gwyneth but she's hilarious. The first part about working with her dad was so funny and unexpected," one person wrote. "Gwyn is such a dorky woman, really relaxed en funny video! Love this style of interview/hangout session. you both feel as such genuine people," one more chimed in.
We do think this two should get together and chat more often... but lets leave Stephen out of it.