Gwyneth Paltrow's NSFW Revelation About Her Past With Hailey Bieber's Father Is Raising Eyebrows

It's no secret that model Hailey Bieber and her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, have a close relationship. As most fans know, Stephen is part of the famous Baldwin brothers, which also include actors Alec, Daniel, and William Baldwin. Of course, Alec probably has the most film credits to his name but that's another story for another day. Before Hailey married pop superstar Justin Bieber, she famously posed for a photo with Justin and her dad in 2009 and 2011, per Insider. Perhaps she can thank her pops for the introduction? Years later, Justin and Hailey reconnected, got married, and the rest is history.

Justin, Stephen, and Hailey all seem to have respect for one another, and in a 2019 interview with Bustle, Hailey confessed that she asked her dad for his thoughts on changing her last name from Baldwin to Bieber before she made the decision to make it official. "I'm very proud of my family name," the model told the outlet. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.'" How sweet is that?

Since her rise to fame, Hailey has worked on several different projects, including a YouTube series, where she welcomes famous guests in her bathroom. In a July episode, she and Gwyneth Paltrow chatted about a lot, including her dad.