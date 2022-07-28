Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Is More Supportive Of Him Than Ever In Cryptic Tribute

Hilaria Baldwin is doubling down on her unwavering support for her husband, Alec Baldwin, in a very big way. Alec faced a flurry of backlash for his involvement in the fatal accidental shooting on the set of the film "Rust," in October 2021. The incident resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and left director Joel Souza injured, per CNN.

Amid the tragedy, Hilaria took to Instagram to share a touching message to her husband. "'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died," she wrote. "The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare." Hilaria went on to express that she was proud of her husband for speaking his truth, despite the "gossip," and "conspiracies," surrounding the actor.

Now, Hilaria is declaring her stance in an even bigger way, and is making it clear that she will always stand by Alec.