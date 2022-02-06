Twitter Is Absolutely Tearing Apart Alec Baldwin's Upcoming Appearance At This Event

The Twitterverse often has feelings about news stories, and Alec Baldwin is in the middle of a Twitter tsunami over one of his upcoming appearances. Page Six reported that Baldwin has avoided public events and has kept a low profile after the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in October 2021. According to the BBC, Baldwin turned his phone over to the police on January 15 as part of their investigation into the "Rust" tragedy. In early January, the outlet highlighted that police said the "30 Rock" actor wasn't cooperating with the inquiry.

Baldwin hit back at reports that he wasn't helpful to the "Rust" investigation. The 63-year-old took to Instagram to answer media reports about his lack of cooperation, saying that "any suggestion" he was being evasive with investigators was a "lie." In his Instagram video, Baldwin said, "They can't just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you. That is a process that takes time." Now, in the last few days, Baldwin has found himself getting torn apart on Twitter for an upcoming appearance at a festival, landing himself at in the middle of controversy once again.