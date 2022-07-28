Did Sam Asghari's Co-Star Pry About Britney Spears' Conservatorship?

If you were filming sex scenes with Britney Spears' then=boyfriend Sam Asghari at the height of the Free Britney movement, when the pop icon was still under her conservatorship, wouldn't you be tempted to ask a few questions to get the inside scoop? Of course, you would! But would you actually have the gumption to pry into their relationship? It's certainly a tricky one.

But this is the question Casey Wilson had to ask herself when filming a few hot-and-heavy scenes with Asghari on Showtime's "Black Monday." Wilson went on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" and opened up about her dilemma. "Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place," Wilson joked. "You're the chosen one. Someone has to simulate sex with this man in the middle of what's happening with Free Britney. And it was me." Wilson described the overall experience as "wild," and said, "We really love Britney and wanted her freed desperately." But, did she ultimately seek out that inside scoop?