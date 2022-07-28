The Good Girls Cancellation Drama Fully Explained
In June 2021, it was announced that NBC's "Good Girls" would not be renewed for a fifth season, per TVLine. After some negotiations and rumors about the show moving to Netflix, it was also said that the show wouldn't be picked up by another platform or streaming service. The cast took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter.
"Feel too sad and confused to look at my phone but just a little look back at some of the best times with my girls," Mae Whitman wrote on her Instagram stories following the cancellation news (via Radio Times). "Love my pals on this cast so much and love YOU guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I'm forever grateful to you for supporting us."
The reasons as to why the abrupt cancellation varies from financial problems to friendships falling out between the cast, per Newsweek. One particular reason fans latched onto was a rumored feud between Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana.
Retta says 'one person' was behind the Good Girls cancellation
With all of the rumors swirling around about why "Good Girls" was canceled, a source told E! News that NBC wanted to renew the show for another season, but plans fell through due to "creative and financial issues." One of the actors in the show — Retta — spilled the beans on the matter, though.
"We were very close to a fifth season, but one person ruined it for all the cast and crew, so it's not back," Retta told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on July 25. Ripa asked if they could just get rid of the one person and carry on with the show without them. "I think it was a little too close to when they would have to start and figure out a story," the actor responded. "Trust me, Kelly. I'm salty."
While the actor didn't drop any names, fans turned heads to Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana. After a series of jabs at each other during interviews, per TVLine, fans speculated a feud between the two. The "Mad Men" actor didn't like the fact that Montana called her "Chris," and the "Graceland" actor described his relationship with Hendricks as "business-like."