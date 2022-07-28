The Good Girls Cancellation Drama Fully Explained

In June 2021, it was announced that NBC's "Good Girls" would not be renewed for a fifth season, per TVLine. After some negotiations and rumors about the show moving to Netflix, it was also said that the show wouldn't be picked up by another platform or streaming service. The cast took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter.

"Feel too sad and confused to look at my phone but just a little look back at some of the best times with my girls," Mae Whitman wrote on her Instagram stories following the cancellation news (via Radio Times). "Love my pals on this cast so much and love YOU guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I'm forever grateful to you for supporting us."

The reasons as to why the abrupt cancellation varies from financial problems to friendships falling out between the cast, per Newsweek. One particular reason fans latched onto was a rumored feud between Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana.