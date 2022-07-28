The Truth About Ivana Trump's Time In Rehab

Ivana Trump was a larger-than-life celebrity called an "inspiration" by her daughter Ivanka Trump. Ivana's only daughter told People in 2016 that her mom was the "ultimate role model." Ivana had a good relationship with her children; her youngest son Eric told Gayle King (via Us Weekly), "I have the greatest mom in the world ... She's larger than life." After her mother's death, Ivanka tweeted a poignant tribute. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," the former first daughter wrote. "She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance." Ivana became famous as Mrs. Donald Trump, but after their divorce, she became a celebrity in her own right.

The first Mrs. Trump had a hilarious cameo in the 1996 movie "The First Wives Club." Ivana delivered her famous line, "Don't get mad, get everything!" While humorous, Ivana never found humor in Donald's second wife, Marla Maples. Ivana called Maples the "showgirl" until the end. In an excerpt from "Raising Trump" (via The Daily Beast), Ivana wrote, "I'm not saying that if it weren't for the showgirl, Donald and I would still be together or that my life since our divorce hasn't been a wonderful adventure of love, travel, success, and laughter. I've had a fabulous life." Ivana's anger with Maples was due to the divorce's impact on her kids. She explained the kids have "deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions."

Ivana always had her own way of doing things — even in highly structured environments, like rehab.