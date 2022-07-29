JoJo Siwa And Candace Cameron Bure's Feud Shows No Signs Of Stopping

TikTok's latest trend is certainly messy ... but JoJo Siwa took it to a whole new level. The simple video challenge involves receiving prompts, such as "celebrity crush" or "celebrity I'd love to meet." The participant then quickly flashes a photo of the person who they believe fits the prompt. It's typically harmless, but with a star like Siwa, who has 42.5 million followers on the platform, some fans are bound to take the time to pause.

It was through these dedicated Siwanators that we learned Candace Cameron Bure of "Full House" fame was the "rudest celebrity" Siwa had met. Soon, that same fanbase was flooding the actor's Instagram with demands for an explanation. Cameron Bure ultimately posted a video to her page, sharing that she had called Siwa and learned that the negative experience took place at the "Fuller House" premiere, when the "Dance Moms" star was just 11 years old. Siwa asked Cameron Bure for a picture on the red carpet, and the latter turned her down. According to Cameron Bure, Siwa acknowledged on the phone call that this was just a silly moment, and she didn't intend for her TikTok to go viral.

While it seemed like the beef had been squashed, it was hard not to notice that Siwa didn't address the issue herself or share Cameron Bure's video, which she was tagged in. A new video from the dancer made it clear why: She doesn't quite agree with Cameron Bure's version of events.