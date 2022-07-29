Cara Delevingne's Strange Behavior Once Again Has Fans Concerned

Wondering what's up with Cara Delevingne these days? The actor appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on July 27 and attempted to explain her behavior at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Photos of Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, went viral because of the model's antics, and Fallon wanted to know the real story behind the snaps. Per Independent, Delevingne revealed she acted as an assistant to Megan that evening and was simply tossing the train of the singer's dress in the air to hype her up. Later, she was seated in the front row of the awards and decided to take advantage of her location. "Then I was getting on the floor taking pictures," she said.

However, Daily Mail published an exclusive video of Delevingne that once again showed her quirky side. The outlet reported that the pics were taken on the weekend of July 22, and showed Delevingne stopping at two fast-food spots and acting strangely while in a parking lot. She rifled through her things, and rolled her own cigarette before taking a break to enjoy her smoke. The "Suicide Squad" alum also changed her clothes while in the parking lot and appeared to put on boxer briefs.

To add fuel to the fire, Delevingne appeared on a talk show the day after the pics were published. Her behavior on the show also raised a few eyebrows.