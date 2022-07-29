Cara Delevingne's Strange Behavior Once Again Has Fans Concerned
Wondering what's up with Cara Delevingne these days? The actor appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on July 27 and attempted to explain her behavior at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Photos of Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, went viral because of the model's antics, and Fallon wanted to know the real story behind the snaps. Per Independent, Delevingne revealed she acted as an assistant to Megan that evening and was simply tossing the train of the singer's dress in the air to hype her up. Later, she was seated in the front row of the awards and decided to take advantage of her location. "Then I was getting on the floor taking pictures," she said.
However, Daily Mail published an exclusive video of Delevingne that once again showed her quirky side. The outlet reported that the pics were taken on the weekend of July 22, and showed Delevingne stopping at two fast-food spots and acting strangely while in a parking lot. She rifled through her things, and rolled her own cigarette before taking a break to enjoy her smoke. The "Suicide Squad" alum also changed her clothes while in the parking lot and appeared to put on boxer briefs.
To add fuel to the fire, Delevingne appeared on a talk show the day after the pics were published. Her behavior on the show also raised a few eyebrows.
Cara Delevingne fidgets excessively during Live with Kelly and Ryan show
Cara Delevingne made an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on July 28. Delevingne looked chic in a cream suit jacket, a crop top, and a matching skirt. She drew further attention to her legs by wearing a pair of white heels. Radar Online reports that there were bruises on her legs and her behavior seemed odd.
In the video clip, Delevingne rubs her hands continuously, clenches her fists, and fidgets throughout the interview. She told the hosts that she was planning on spoiling herself with a new tattoo for her 30th birthday. She revealed that her new ink would be an ode to Alanis Morissette. The model said, "I saw her recently again in London and I got her to write 'ironic' in her handwriting so I am going to have that tattooed." However, it was her mannerisms that perturbed some viewers.
Some of Delevingne's fans have taken to social media and are trying to figure out if anything is going on with her. One fan took to Twitter and wrote, "anyone low-key worried about Cara Delevingne?" Another asked, "does anyone know if Cara Delevingne is okay?? The media pictures/videos I am seeing of her the last few months are so offf [sic]." However, Delevingne may have already shed some light on her behavior. In her interview with Jimmy Fallon, via Independent, she said, "People find me a bit odd, but that's me. No shame."