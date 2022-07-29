What's The Real Meaning Of Virgo's Groove By Beyonce? Here's What We Think

Beyoncé just dropped her seventh studio album "Renaissance," which follows the release of her 2016 project "Lemonade," and the internet has practically exploded with reactions. The "Break My Soul" singer posted on Instagram as soon as it was released and said, "We are going to take our time and enjoy the music." She continued, "I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy." The project features 16 songs, including her smash-hit single "Break My Soul," and marks the first act of a three-part project, according to her official website.

Although the album only came out on July 29, fans are already claiming their favorites and one is definitely "Virgo's Groove." As the Beyhive already knows, Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. In a 2011 interview with Dazed and Confused magazine, the singer said (via HipHopWired), "I am a Virgo to the tee! When I do something, I do it 100 percent. I've always been that way. I'm all or nothing."

It seems that Beyoncé has always accepted her Virgo traits, so a track titled "Virgo's Groove" wasn't exactly a surprise for fans. However, despite the track's name and assumptions about the song before it was released, "Virgo's Groove" may not have a ton to do with astrology.