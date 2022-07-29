What's The Real Meaning Of Heated By Beyonce? Here's What We Think

Queen B has done it again. Singer and songwriter Beyoncé released a new album — "Renaissance: Act 1." According to Time, the new album is the first of a three-part project, and she recorded this first part during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Bey said in her album note, posted on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving." She continued to write about how she wanted to create a safe space with this album, ending with, "it was a beautiful journey of exploration."

Reviews of the album have been well-received as USA Today's Melissa Ruggieri mentions the power of Beyoncé, as she adds some "raunchiness" to her music, and is "unapologetic" for being herself. NME gave the album four out of five stars, and mentions that it's a celebration of love and "Black joy." One of the songs, "Heated," is all about self-love and care.