Beyoncé's Rare Family Snap Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Beyoncé may be one of the most famous singers in the world, but that doesn't mean that she always puts her family on display. As fans know, the songstress wed rapper Jay-Z in 2008 (per Entertainment Tonight), and thus, became one of Hollywood's powerhouse pairs. In 2012, The Washington Post reported that they welcomed their first child together, daughter Blue Ivy. Not too long after, the couple welcomed a set of twins — Sir and Rumi.

It's not every day that the singer talks about her children, as she tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight when she can, but in 2020, the star opened up to British Vogue about parenting during the "current events" of today's world. "My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world," Beyoncé told the outlet. She also added that she "never underestimates their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them." In addition, the singer mentioned that she and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, share a mutual respect for one another, and we're not going to lie, it makes our hearts melt just a little bit. "When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness," the singer said.

After sharing a recent family photo on her website, Beyoncé is generating a lot of buzz from fans.