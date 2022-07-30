Nearly 30% Of Fans Agree This Is The Rudest Celebrity In Hollywood

Hollywood's famous faces are often adored for their glowing contributions to the field of entertainment. But for some, the unsettling rumors about their personalities in real-life, seem to be unshakeable.

Ariana Grande came under fire in 2015, after she and her then-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, reportedly played "Truth Or Dare" in a California donut shop. Video obtained by TMZ, showed the "Positions" singer licking a pastry and then placing it back on the counter. Grande eventually apologized for the incident, and explained that she was "disgusted" with her own behavior. "Seeing a video of yourself behaving poorly, that you have no idea was taken, is such a rude awakening, that you don't know what to do. I was so disgusted with myself," she said, via CNN. And while it's been nearly seven years since "donut gate," fans can't seem to forget the incident. "I hate when people bring up Ariana Grande licking the donut and putting it back because I love that b***h but that genuinely was so disgusting and sick," one fan tweeted in July 2022.

However, Grande isn't the only celebrity who can't seem to shake the unpleasant reputations attached to their name. Now, fans have spoken out about who they think is the absolute rudest celebrity in Hollywood, and their top choice has quite the rap sheet of rudeness.