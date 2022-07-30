The Real Reason Mary J. Blige Doesn't Have Any Children

American musical artist Mary J. Blige is widely considered to be one of the country's foremost hip-hop entertainers. Labeled the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Blige has often used music to open up about her struggles with clinical depression, drug and alcohol abuse, and her involvement in an abusive relationship, most notably through her second album, "My Life." "This is not a game," she said of her music in a 2002 interview with R&Being. "Things have really happened to me. If I was just acting miserable to sell a record, then I would continue to make sad records. But that stuff really aches and hurts now."

It was no wonder, then, that she has won nine Grammys from 31 nominations over the years, with the first nod being for "My Life." Blige, also a celebrated actor, was even nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2018 for her performance as Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix historical drama, "Mudbound." She was also nominated for Best Original Song as the co-writer and performer of "Mighty River," a song which appeared in the film.

However, Blige, who has only been married once — to her manager Martin "Kendu" Isaacs from 2003 to 2018 — is one entertainer who has chosen to not have children. And, in classic Blige style, she has been unafraid to open up about the real reasons for this choice.