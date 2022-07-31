Did Prince Charles Accept Money From Osama Bin Laden's Family?

Prince Charles is back in hot water over more shady financial transactions. The Prince of Wales became embroiled in a "cash for honorary titles" scandal after The Sunday Times reported a Saudi businessman was awarded a CBE in 2016 in return for donating "tens of thousands of pounds" to The Prince's Foundation. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz had been seeking a title to bolster his British citizenship application. The agreement to bestow him an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire was said to be facilitated by Michael Fawcett, Charles' most-trusted aide.

At the time, Fawcett was the chief executive of The Prince's Foundation. The charity funds causes close to Charles' heart, such as environmental issues, sustainable living, and educational programs. Fawcett reportedly used his position within the foundation and his relationship with the heir to the throne to help seal the title deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Fawcett left the charity after news of the scandal broke and an investigation was launched. "Michael has resigned, and he will never be coming back. He has lost five stone in weight and is a shadow of his former self," a source said at the time. "The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince's Foundation," Clarence House insisted in a statement (via Newsweek). But now, people are also asking if Charles accepted money from Osama Bin Laden's family.