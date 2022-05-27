Prince Charles And Camilla's Joint Cameo On An Iconic TV Show Has Fans Going Wild

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are pros at being photographed and filmed. Between them, they regularly make public appearances as the cameras are rolling. In addition, Charles has conducted multiple TV interviews, some with better results than others. However, the future queen consort and king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are complete amateurs at showing off their acting chops on TV. Plus, it's safe to assume they're also not au fait with propping up the bar at the local boozer and sharing a pint with the hoi polloi.

Charles and Camilla are making their acting debut during an episode of the long-running and popular soap opera "Eastenders." The couple is used to attending operas, but appearing in them, especially when they involve soap, is a whole new experience. However, that's precisely what they're doing, in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The British soap opera is pretty much nothing at all like U.S. soap operas. "Eastenders" has less attractive and definitely less glamorous actors, along with really dark and depressing storylines. An excessive amount of murders occur, and multiple dead bodies are buried under Albert Square in Walford, a fictitious east London borough. Also, the soap is mainly set in the pub or the launderette, where characters spend their time drinking, complaining, arguing, and generally shaming themselves. So, given Prince Charles' scandal-plagued past, the royals should fit right in! It's hardly surprising that Prince Charles and Camilla's "Eastenders" joint cameo has fans going wild.