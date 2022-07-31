Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Has A Grave Prediction For Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their honeymoon, fans continue to swoon over their longtime romance that culminated in a Las Vegas wedding. Minister Ryan Wolfe married the couple and told People, "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real," Wolfe explained. "After seeing [Lopez and Affleck] and the love they have for each other, I 100% believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other." Affleck and Lopez's official wedding photos sent fans into a frenzy, along with JLo's wedding announcement to fans. In her fan newsletter, the bride wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." We do love to see it!

But there's always one naysayer. Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is certainly not swooning over these newlyweds. Noa met J.Lo in 1996 at Gloria Estefan's Cuban restaurant in Miami, per the Daily Mail. When he met the singer, he worked as a waiter at Estefan's restaurant after arriving in the U.S. at 15 on an inflatable boat from Cuba. Jennifer Lopez's first husband has a grave prediction for her marriage to Affleck.