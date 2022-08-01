Hilary Duff's Husband Goes After Candace Cameron Bure In Pointed TikTok

JoJo Siwa recently participated in a shady, tea-spilling TikTok trend, in which she named Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she had ever met. What started as a simple video prompted a chain reaction of Siwa fans flooding the "Full House" star's Instagram with demands for an explanation.

At first, Cameron Bure didn't have any explanation to offer. She explained in her eventual statement video that she had to call Siwa to be reminded what the beef had been. As it turns out, she had rejected an 11-year-old Siwa's request for a photo at the "Fuller House" premiere. She issued an apology to Siwa and her mother and — despite Siwa telling Page Six that Cameron Bure's recount of the phone call wasn't quite accurate — the feud seemed to fizzle.

However, it would appear that Siwa wasn't just participating in a TikTok trend with her video... she was starting one. The platform is once again being used to call out the "Full House" star, this time by Hilary Duff's husband.