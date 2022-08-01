Ellen Star Sophia Grace Sets The Record Straight On Those Plastic Surgery Rumblings

It's no surprise child stars Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland have changed in appearance in the decade since 2011. Naturally, many fans have worried that, although the two young stars were more or less protected from undue public and social media scrutiny as prepubescent children, they will likely face this kind of scrutiny as they grow up. Most reference to the two young women has been with regard to fans' shock at seeing them age so quickly. However, many also joked about how old they feel.

Nevertheless, with these jokes came some serious concerns, with some apparently even rumbling about whether Brownlee had plastic surgery for her lips. As a result, the music artist took to YouTube to set the record straight. "I've probably answered this quite a lot of times," she said in a video posted July 29. "I really don't think my lips look that big; maybe I haven't overlined them as much as I usually do today. But I've never had lip fillers, I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers." However, she also would not rule out the possibility of getting plastic surgery in the future, saying, "You never know."

"Makeup is very powerful," she said of her lips' "plump" appearance. However, "for now," she said, "I don't really want any surgery. I don't feel like I need it." Fans in the comments applauded her transparency, with one person writing, "Love you the way you are and I appreciate your honesty and realness."