Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Has Exciting Family News To Share

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino first gained fame for appearing on the MTV hit, "Jersey Shore." According to his IMDb profile, the reality star began shooting the series in 2009. From the moment the show aired, it attracted a considerable fan base. We can also thank Sorrentino, Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino for bringing us some of the most memorable phrases of all time, including "gym, tan, laundry." We watched the show's cast grow up in front of our eyes, and it's hard to believe that Sorrentino is now a dad.

On May 27, 2021, the reality star welcomed his first child to the world — a son. "Romeo Reign Sorrentino," the star simply captioned the upload, which included several photos of the adorable newborn. Since his son's birth, it's easy to see that Sorrentino is loving the role of being a dad, and he regularly shares photos of his little boy on social media. In January, Sorrentino gushed over how great it's been having a son. "Besides not really getting much sleep, it's an amazing thing," Sorrentino told with HollywoodLife. "You can never imagine what it's like being a dad until you're actually a dad. If I had to describe it... you're introduced to a love you didn't even know existed. I feel like I found my purpose."

Now, the star has even more good news that he's sharing with fans as his family continues to grow.