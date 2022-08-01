Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Has Exciting Family News To Share
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino first gained fame for appearing on the MTV hit, "Jersey Shore." According to his IMDb profile, the reality star began shooting the series in 2009. From the moment the show aired, it attracted a considerable fan base. We can also thank Sorrentino, Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino for bringing us some of the most memorable phrases of all time, including "gym, tan, laundry." We watched the show's cast grow up in front of our eyes, and it's hard to believe that Sorrentino is now a dad.
On May 27, 2021, the reality star welcomed his first child to the world — a son. "Romeo Reign Sorrentino," the star simply captioned the upload, which included several photos of the adorable newborn. Since his son's birth, it's easy to see that Sorrentino is loving the role of being a dad, and he regularly shares photos of his little boy on social media. In January, Sorrentino gushed over how great it's been having a son. "Besides not really getting much sleep, it's an amazing thing," Sorrentino told with HollywoodLife. "You can never imagine what it's like being a dad until you're actually a dad. If I had to describe it... you're introduced to a love you didn't even know existed. I feel like I found my purpose."
Now, the star has even more good news that he's sharing with fans as his family continues to grow.
Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren are expecting
We've got a situation, and it's a pretty happy one! "Jersey Shore" star Mike Sorrentino shared some happy news with his Instagram followers on July 31, and it turns out that a little guido or guidette is joining his squad. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023," the reality star wrote, adding "God is Good." The post featured a sweet family shot of Sorrentino, his wife, Lauren Pesce, and their adorable son Romeo posing in front of a pool.
Fans seemed pretty excited about Sorrentino's news and let him know in the comments section. Even DJ Pauly D commented, "So so so happy for you guys!!!" One fan wrote, "Ahhhhh Mike Congratulations to You all this is AMAZING news!!!" alongside a red and green heart emoji. "That's a really great Situation to be in. Congrats to the three of you," another punny Instagram user added.
On May 26, Sorrentino fittingly posted an Italian-themed birthday shoot from Romeo's first birthday, including several photos of Romeo chowing down on a big bowl of spaghetti. The tot rocked a white apron and a chef hat to match. "Happy 1st Birthday Romeo Reign," Sorrentino wrote. Hopefully, baby No. 2 will get a similar shoot for their first birthday!