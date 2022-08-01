Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Unfiltered Feelings On Botox

Actor Jennifer Garner is considered one of the most down-to-earth celebrities, per News24. Her kindness, her ability to always put her family first, and the way she doesn't seem to have any bad blood with anyone are all reasons she is so likable. She also keeps it real, as she doesn't like the idea of getting glammed up.

"I don't want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that's how I look," Garner told Today in 2021. "I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal." This desire to have a more natural look came from realizing she needed to tone it down a bit after seeing her makeup looks from younger years. She now uses just concealer, blush, mascara, and something on her lips.

According to Byrdie, the "13 Going on 30" actor isn't a fan of makeup. She also mentioned that her skin is the most important to her, and she loves the fresh feel of her skin right out of the shower. Because Garner prefers a natural look, she has her opinions on using botox to look younger.